Three people are dead and another 13 are injured or unaccounted for after two float planes carrying passengers from a cruise ship that left Vancouver on the weekend collided in Alaska Monday.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard, a de Havilland Otter DHC-3, was carrying 10 passengers and a pilot. Ten of those people were taken to hospital in Ketchikan, near where the crash took place. One of those injured is in critical condition, and the eleventh person is still missing.

Five people were onboard the second plane, a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, which was on an independent tour. Two of those passengers have not been accounted for, according to the FAA.

It is not immediatley clear which plane those killed were on.

The coast guard and local search and rescue crews are on scene.

The cause of the collision remains unclear.

According to Princess Cruises, which confirmed in a statement that its passengers were on board the two planes, the Royal Princess left Vancouver on Saturday and was set to arrive in Anchorage on May 18.

With files from the Associated Press

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available