VANCOUVER -- Drivers faced frustration trying to leave the Lower Mainland Friday morning after crashes and a rockslide closed down the three busiest routes into the B.C. Interior.

Collisions first forced crews to shut down Highway 3 in both directions near EC Manning Provincial Park and Highway 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt.

Then a rockslide struck Highway 1, closing the route in both directions just south of Boston Bar.

It appears there's still an alternative route into the Interior via Highway 99, though various sections are subject to DriveBC warnings due to fog and slushy conditions.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.