3 Burnaby SkyTrain stations closed due to police incident near Metrotown

SkyTrain service was suspended on the Expo Line in Burnaby Thursday afternoon due to a police incident near Metrotown.

In a news release, TransLink said there is no SkyTrain service at Royal Oak, Metrotown, or Patterson stations and that extra bus service is in place at all impacted stations.

"Expo Line customers travelling westbound will have to transfer to bus service at Edmonds Station, and Expo Line customers travelling eastbound will have to transfer to bus service at Joyce-Collingwood Station to continue their journeys," TransLink said in its release, adding that extra staff are available at all impacted stations to help direct customers.

The transit authority said both Millennium and Canada Line services are unaffected.

In a tweet, Burnaby RCMP warned people to avoid Metrotown Station due to the "ongoing police incident" and that RCMP are working with members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to "resolve it safely."

Mounties added that there is no risk to the public.

Customers impacted by the service disruption who require additional assistance are asked to contact TransLink's information desk at 604-953-333 or check their Twitter account for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.