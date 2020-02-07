3 boys reported missing in Surrey have been found, Mounties say
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 7:42AM PST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 10:03AM PST
VANCOUVER -- Three boys who were reported missing early Friday have been found safe, Mounties in Surrey say.
In three separate news releases, Mounties said they were looking for two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old who hadn't been seen since Thursday evening.
The two 13-year-olds had last been seen together.
All three have since been found safe, the RCMP says.