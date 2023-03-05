3 backcountry skiers rescued after being buried in separate avalanches near Pemberton
Search and rescue crews were called to three separate avalanche-related incidents that buried skiers in the backcountry near Pemberton Saturday.
According to Avalanche Canada's website, the first slide was reported around 8 a.m. and is described in a Mountain Information Network update
"About halfway down, the first skier in our group dropped in from a safe zone. Just as the second skier dropped, a slide propagated uphill of the second skier, catching both skiers who slid all the way to the bottom of the Rock N' Roll gulley," it says.
"The third skier was not caught. The first skier miraculously ended up on top of the debris with no injuries. Second skier was fully buried and the third skier located and extracted them within approximately five minutes of the slide. The buried skier was injured and airlifted out."
The next call was around 1:30 p.m. near Wendy Thomson Hut. A group of three were skiing when one was "carried downhill through trees and subsequently buried" and another was "partly buried with impaired breathing," according to the Mountain Information Network update. Both survived but the person who was fully buried was transported to hospital by helicopter.
The third avalanche was reported at around 3 p.m. with one skier being fully buried and then dug out " by members of the party with assistance from another group," according to Avalanche Canada's website.
The forecast for Sunday includes a warning about wind slabs in the Sea to Sky backcountry and a danger rating of "considerable."
So far this year, 12 people have died in avalanches in B.C., putting it on track to be one of the deadliest in decades.
Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said skiers and snowboarders should seriously assess the terrain they're heading into, and potentially consider delaying trips until conditions improve.
"People who are going out to the backcountry right now need to recognize that a lot of the deaths that we have seen here in British Columbia were from people who were very experienced, or were with guides who were highly experienced," Ma said Thursday.
"Our backcountry is beautiful – it draws people in, it is why a lot of people love living in British Columbia, it is why a lot of people come to visit British Columbia. But as we have seen over the last couple months, it can also be deadly."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
