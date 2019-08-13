

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





BC Wildfire Service is preparing to battle some growing wildfires in the northwestern part of the province as strong winds are expected to increase activity over the next few days.

The Tagish Lake, Barrington River and Mehan Lake fires are all at risk of spreading as strong winds are expected to develop on Tuesday and continue through Friday.

For the Tagish Lake fire, air tankers dropped fire retardant around buildings on Monday in preparation for possible growth, while large-scale sprinklers have been installed at a fish camp near the Barrington River fire.

Travellers are asked to use extra caution in the areas due to smoke and firefighting activities.

Further south in the province, the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver, which had prompted evacuation alerts last week, is still burning at 2,632 hectares. BC Wildfire Service said hot and dry conditions are expected to return this week which could impact fire activity.

"The change in weather may also help to bring conditions ideal for planned ignitions, which are the most safe and efficient way for crews to contain the fire spread," the wildfire service said on its wildfires of note webpage.

"The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that the fire is still active, and with the change in weather conditions they may see increased smoke rising from the fire in the coming days."

An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

"The South Okanagan region is being impacted or is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours," Environment Canada says in its statement. "Local smoke is anticipated from the Eagle Bluffs wildfire."

BC Wildfire Service says there are 40 fires burning throughout the province currently. Two-thirds of them are believed to be caused by lightning, while five are believed to be human-caused.

More than half of the fires in the province are under control, while 10 per cent are described as being "out of control."