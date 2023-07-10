3 arrested for wielding knives, making threats on White Rock Pier

Three people were arrested in White Rock Saturday after they allegedly threatened people with knives on the city's popular pier, according to authorities.

The White Rock RCMP, in a statement, said they received 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting three males "brandishing knives and making threats toward the public." Officers in the area identified the suspects, apprehended them and seized the knives after a short foot chase along the waterfront promenade.

"This dangerous situation could have had a very different outcome, fortunately due to calls from the public and quick response by officers, no one was injured in this incident," Const. Chantal Sears wrote.

None of those arrested have been named or charged but police say two were "youths" and one was an adult who is known to police. All were released from custody with conditions and promises to appear in court at a later date.

Mounties have already taken statements from witnesses but urge anyone who has not yet spoke to authorities to come forward. Additionally, anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area at the time is asked to call 778-545-4800.