3 arrested after shooting on First Nation reserve in West Vancouver

One man is in hospital and three people have been arrested after a shooting on the Capilano Reserve in West Vancouver early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Ikwikws Road "in the early hours" of the morning, according to a news release from the West Vancouver Police Department.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, police said.

The three suspects were arrested in Vancouver "a short time" after the shooting, according to the WVPD.

"At this time, all suspects are believed to be in custody and there is no further threat to the public," police said in their statement.

In its own statement, the Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) said "a serious incident" had taken place in X̱wemelch’stn, which is the nation's name for the reserve at the base of the Lions Gate Bridge.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured member and his family as well as other nation members who have been affected by this incident," the nation's statement reads.

"We remain committed to the safety and support of our community and will provide updates when appropriate."

West Vancouver police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at 604-925-7300 and quote file number 2022-5151.