

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police arrested three men and are recommending charges against two of them after they robbed a restaurant Thursday night.

Police rushed to the scene near Broadway and Cambie Street after a witness phoned Transit Police.

There were still cash and shoes on the ground around 11:30 p.m. as officers gathered evidence at the Vietnamese and Cambodian restaurant that was targeted.

Police say the men robbed the restaurant and then tried to flee in a cab. A taxi driver transporting a CTV reporter to the scene confirmed drivers for his company were warned that the suspects tried to get away in one of their cars.

He said the driver whose car the suspects chose was not harmed.

All three men were caught, and two of them could face charges. Police have also confiscated the money that was stolen.