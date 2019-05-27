

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP say three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing two cars in two hours last week.

Police say a stolen Honda Civic was seen on May 21 at around 2 p.m. near 159 Street and 87 Avenue.

Surrey's Property Crime Target Team, along with the Air 1 helicopter and the Integrated Police Dog Services, followed the car to Richmond.

Two of the occupants then got out of the first car and proceeded to steal another Honda Civic, police allege.

Investigators followed the trio until both cars were stopped and the three were arrested.

"Our property crime investigation teams and crime analysts continue to work together to target individuals and areas based on crime data which is evident in these arrests and charges," said Insp. Mike Hall.

Rajveer Dosanjh, 31, is has been charged with theft of automobile, possession of stolen property, possession of an instrument of breaking into a vehicle and prohibited driving.

Kyle Vipond, 26, has been charged with theft of automobile.

Tia Pozdnikoff, 26, has been charged with knowingly being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.

Police say Dosanjh and Vipond are known to police.

Anyone with more information related to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.