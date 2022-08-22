3-alarm fire tears through 4 buildings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Nearly 100 people are now displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Four buildings on Powell Street near Princess Avenue were impacted by the fire, which is now deemed under control. At least two buildings are SROs.

Officials say all occupants have been accounted for. One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter is left with minor injuries.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, it’s believed to have started from the outside, according to Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry.

Powell Street is currently closed between Heatley and Jackson avenues.