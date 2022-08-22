3-alarm fire tears through 4 buildings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Fire crews were called to a three-alarm fire on Powell Street near Princess Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022. Fire crews were called to a three-alarm fire on Powell Street near Princess Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial

    Justice Mark Poland will make a ruling Monday on the assault trial involving Herbert Hildebrandt. Earlier this month, court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.

    Herbert Hildebrandt (R) arrives at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas on Aug. 22, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police

    A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police. On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his 'state of sobriety,' according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener