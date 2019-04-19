Burnaby firefighters were called to battle a three-alarm blaze that gutted two homes and put two people in hospital with smoke inhalation early Friday morning.

When crews arrived on scene at Pender Street near Boundary Road, flames were already tearing through one of the properties.

Firefighters couldn’t enter due to safety concerns and had to take a defensive attack.

Their priority was protecting a home just next door, but the fire managed to jump to the roof of the second home.

Two people from the first property were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Neighbours told CTV News an older couple lives in the home.

The second house that caught fire was evacuated. Crews cleared out several other nearby homes as well over concerns the fire could spread further.

While firefighters had the flames mostly under control by about 7 a.m., fire could still be seen popping up in the roof of the second home.

More than 40 firefighters were dispatched to attack the fire from the ground and using aerial ladders.

There’s no indication yet how the fire started but firefighters said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Firefighters have made some good progress, but flames continue to flare up. Two homes affected by this after the original house fire spread next door. I’m live on scene in Burnaby. @CTVMorningLive @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/GYubngoduB — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) April 19, 2019