SURREY, B.C. -- A three-alarm fire in Surrey's Guildford area is being investigated by the Surrey Fire Service.

The blaze broke out in an apartment complex on 150 Street near 101 Avenue at about 7 a.m. Monday, according to asst. fire Chief Ben Dirksen.

"Upon arrival, they (firefighters) were met with a fire coming from a third floor unit," he said.

According to Dirksen, there was nobody inside the unit at the time of the fire, but one person suffered smoke inhalation, and another person was transported to hospital.

The ceiling of the exterior balcony was heavily damaged by the fire, and the balcony glass was also shattered.

“(There is) extensive fire damage to one suite, but there's eight others with water and smoke damage," Dirksen said. About a dozen residents stood outside as fire officials gave them an update on the blaze.

Twenty-eight firefighters and 10 fire engines responded to the scene.

“They (firefighters) did a very good job. The fire damage was limited to one suite," Dirksen said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. A section of 150 Street at 101 Avenue was closed during the fire, but has since reopened.