VANCOUVER - A massive fire destroyed a two-storey home in Langley early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the boarded-up home in the 5400 block of 199A Street, not far from Golden Ears Way, around 3:30 a.m.

Roughly 30 firefighters from both the city and township of Langley responded to the three-alarm blaze.

"When I got here, there was a lot of heavy smoke visible coming from the front and the rear of the property," said Chief Rory Thompson of Langley City Fire Rescue Service. "There was heavy flames coming from the basement and the second floor."

Crews worked for several hours to put out the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

No one was injured in the blaze.