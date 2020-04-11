VANCOUVER -- Three more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia over the last 24 hours, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Saturday.

The total death toll in B.C. from the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 58.

Henry also announced 35 new cases of the virus, bringing B.C.'s total to 1,445.

There are 134 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 63 who are in critical care, Henry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.