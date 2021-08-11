VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials say another 536 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province in the latest 24-hour period.

B.C.'s average of daily COVID-19 case counts continues to rise amid a surge in positive tests and health officials will release the latest data Wednesday.

That update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

Tuesday's 395 new infections increased the province's seven-day average for new cases to 383 per day, the highest it's been since May 24.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also climbed to 71, an increase of three from Monday and up 24 from the previous Monday. That includes 23 patients in intensive care.

About 47 per cent of the new cases announced Tuesday came from B.C.'s Interior Health region, which is experiencing a localized surge in transmission that prompted officials to re-impose a mask mandate and several other restrictions in the Central Okanagan.

No new deaths were announced Tuesday.

