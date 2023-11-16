VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • $3,300 in cash stolen during Burnaby parkade robbery, police say

    The Burnaby RCMP released these photos they say show a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2023 robbery. The Burnaby RCMP released these photos they say show a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2023 robbery.

    Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that happened in a parkade six weeks ago.

    On Sept. 27 at around 1:30 a.m., according to police, a man was assaulted and robbed of $3,300 in cash while sitting in his vehicle near Dominion Street and Sumner Avenue.

    So far, the Burnaby RCMP have been unable to locate the suspect.

    "This type of crime can be traumatic to the victims and their families," said spokesperson Cpl. orporal Kalanj, in a statement.

    "Please contact our investigators if you have any information that can assist in identifying this individual."

    The detachment can be reached at 604-646-9999. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?

    As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News