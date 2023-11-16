$3,300 in cash stolen during Burnaby parkade robbery, police say

Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that happened in a parkade six weeks ago.

On Sept. 27 at around 1:30 a.m., according to police, a man was assaulted and robbed of $3,300 in cash while sitting in his vehicle near Dominion Street and Sumner Avenue.

So far, the Burnaby RCMP have been unable to locate the suspect.

"This type of crime can be traumatic to the victims and their families," said spokesperson Cpl. orporal Kalanj, in a statement.

"Please contact our investigators if you have any information that can assist in identifying this individual."

The detachment can be reached at 604-646-9999. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.