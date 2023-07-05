2nd suspicious package found in Kamloops neighbourhood, 1 day after pipe bomb discovery

Another suspicious package has turned up in a Kamloops neighbourhood, after one containing a pipe bomb was discovered nearby the previous day.

A resident found the package in the 2100 block of Sifton Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Mounties said in a statement hours later.

“Accordingly, the 2100 block of Sifton Avenue has been closed until such time as the item can be safely examined and disposed of,” wrote Kamloops RCMP, adding its Explosive Device Unit will attend the scene Wednesday morning.

This is the second time in as many days that a suspicious package has been reported to Kamloops RCMP.

The first one was discovered on Monday night in the 900 block of Greystone Crescent—a 12 minute walk from the area where the second package was discovered—according to a statement Kamloops RCMP issued Tuesday afternoon.

In both cases, no evacuations took place.

The RCMP Explosive Device Unit confirmed the package found Monday contained a pipe bomb, and an investigation has been launched.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Corp. Crystal Evelyn says investigators are looking into possible links between the two troubling discoveries.

“At this point, the second package is suspicious but we won’t know what it is until the Explosive Device Unit attends,” Evelyn wrote in an email to CTV News Wednesday morning, adding she’ll release more information once it’s available.