2nd shooting in as many days under investigation in Coquitlam, RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are working to determine whether a second shooting in as many days in the city is related to the first.

The latest incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of David Avenue and Mitchell Street, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

As with the first shooting – which occurred Thursday afternoon near Johnson Street and Glen Drive – no one was injured, but police found evidence confirming shots had been fired.

The scenes of the two incidents are about 6.5 kilometres from one another, or a 10-minute drive, according to Google Maps.

“We want to assure the public that maintaining community safety is our top priority,” said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, team commander for the Coquitlam RCMP Investigative Services Section, in the release.

"As this investigation is in the evidence-gathering stage, our officers are exploring all avenues, which also includes a possibility that this shooting is connected to the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 4."

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed Friday's incident or has video from the area recorded between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact them at 604-945-1550. The file number is 2024-461.