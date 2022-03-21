2nd security guard attacked in Kelowna, B.C., in just 1 month, RCMP say

Police in Kelowna are investigating the assault of a second security guard in just one month in the city in B.C.'s Okanagan region.

Officers said Monday that the guard was attacked in the early morning hours.

Few details have been made public about the stabbing other than that it was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Sunset and Manhattan drives. The assault was on a section of Sunset Drive near Rotary Marsh Park and the Okanagan Lake waterfront.

In a news release issued later the same day, the Kelowna RCMP detachment said the guard was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released. His injuries are described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

Police did not say whether the guard was on duty at the time.

Following the initial call a police dog team was brought in to help officers search the area, but so far the suspect remains at large.

He's been described by the RCMP as white and between the ages of 30 and 40. He is about 5'8" with a "large" build and blond hair, and was wearing a black, fur-trimmed parka at the time, officers said.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The assault comes less than a month after another security guard was attacked on the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus, also in Kelowna.

Harmandeep Kaur died after being attacked in late February while working at the campus. She was just 24.

In that case, a man who also worked at UBCO was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Charges have not been approved in that case, and the suspect has not been identified.