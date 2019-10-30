VANCOUVER – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2018 homicide in Surrey.

On Aug. 19 last year, officers found Lakhwinder Singh Bal collapsed in the parking lot of the McDonald's on 96 Avenue and Prince Charles Boulevard while responding to several 911 calls of a fight at around 9 p.m.

Bal was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities later confirmed that he had died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case and on Tuesday, announced Daljeet Biring and Gurmail Biring were arrested and later charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service with second-degree murder for Bal's death.

Investigators say this was not a random incident and was not gang-related.

The two men appeared in provincial court on Monday.

"I am exceedingly proud of our investigators and policing partners for their tireless work on behalf of Mr. Lakhwinder Bal’s family and the wider community," said Supt. Dave Chauhan, officer-in-charge of IHIT, in a news release.

"IHIT will continue to support the prosecution as the investigation now transitions to the judicial process."