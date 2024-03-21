2nd-degree murder charge laid in woman's death near UBC campus

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the recent death of a woman near the University of British Columbia campus.

Homicide investigators announced the charge against Yang "Christopher" Liang in an update on the case Thursday, saying the incident appears to have been a case of domestic violence.

“As the parties were known to one another, investigators believe this may have been a tragic incident of intimate partner violence,” said Cpl. Esther Tupper in a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“IHIT is appreciative of the unwavering support from our partners, specifically the Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Vancouver Police Department, which allowed IHIT to locate and arrest the accused.”

The homicide occurred on March 13 at a residence on Shortcut Road near University Boulevard on University Endowment Lands.

Police from the RCMP's University detachment were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman.

IHIT took over the investigation and worked with several RCMP detachments and teams, as well as the VPD and the BC Coroners Service on the case.

The charge against Liang was laid Thursday, police said. They added that anyone with information about the case should contact the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Investigators also encouraged victims of intimate partner violence and those who know them to reach out to their local police.

"You can also contact Victim Link BC, which is a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email to VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca," IHIT said.