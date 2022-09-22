$2M in funding pledged to create B.C. standards, improve care for those who may be suicidal

B.C.'s government is committing millions of dollars to improve mental-health care in the province.

On Thursday, the province's minister of mental health and addictions announced $2 million is being earmarked for the creation of B.C. standards and improved health-care training to support those who may be suicidal.

"When people are in a mental-health crisis, we want them to receive the best possible care," said Sheila Malcolmson in a news release.

"That’s why our government is making system-wide improvements to transform care for those experiencing mental-health crises and suicidal thoughts. We’re supporting health-care professionals so that they have the tools they need to provide the best possible care for people and reduce suicide deaths."

The funding will enable provincial health officials to create a standard framework for suicide care that's based on best practices and local clinical knowledge. Perspectives from people with lived experience will also be consulted, the mental health ministry said.

Regional health authorities are also expected to receive funding for their own suicide-prevention strategies.

"Suicide care is an area where we can and must improve the support we provide to people at risk of suicide or self-harm," said Vancouver Island Health Authority board chair Leah Hollins in a statement.

"These investments in mental-health supports will provide our staff with enhanced knowledge and better tools to respond to Island Health clients’ and families’ unique needs for support, treatment and care."

According to the BC Coroner's Office, there were 582 suicide deaths investigated in 2021 in B.C. That marks a slight decrease from the year before, when 597 suicide deaths were investigated in the province.