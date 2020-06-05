VANCOUVER -- Police have identified the body found along a B.C. highway Wednesday morning as that of Alicia Hatarina Berg, a 29-year-old woman who "led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley," according to investigators.

A passing driver discovered Berg's body lying on the side of Highway 1 approximately three kilometres east of the Yale Tunnel around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The BC Coroners Service determined that the body had "suspicious injuries," and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to take over the investigation.

IHIT is now asking anyone who was travelling between Hope and Boston Bar between midnight and 5 a.m. on June 3 and has dash cam footage or saw someone matching Berg's description to contact them immediately.

Police describe Berg as a white woman with green hair. She stood 5'6" tall and weighed 140 pounds, and she was wearing a grey hoodie, grey-black sweatpants and sandals at the time of her death, police said.

“In these early stages of the investigation, we have learned that Alicia led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang, in a news release. “There remain many yet-unanswered questions surrounding Alicia’s death, and we are appealing to anyone who knew her to come forward.”

Information can be provided by phone at 877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.