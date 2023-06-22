29 surrendered cats and kittens being cared for by BC SPCA
More than two dozen cats and kittens have been surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River on the Sunshine Coast.
The BC SPCA said the 21 cats and eight kittens — many underweight with some other health concerns — are now receiving care.
“There were concerns about the number of cats on the property,” BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever said in a news release Thursday.
“The owners did the right thing and asked for assistance, and we were happy to help.”
The animal welfare organization said caring for the felines has been a team effort.
“Just to make space for the intake of these cats at the Powell River location, 16 cats and kittens had to be transferred to the Sunshine Coast animal centre,” Tara Daniels, manager of the BC SPCA’s Powell River location said in the release.
Fifteen of the 29 surrendered cats and kittens remain in Powell River, while the others have been transferred to various BC SPCA locations on Vancouver Island.
“Four were transferred to Comox, five to Parksville, and another five to Nanaimo,” said Daniels. “It’s not uncommon for teams from multiple centres to work together when we have a large intake of animals. Our priority is to ensure every animal is provided the best care for their needs.”
One of the kittens, named Pinky, was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.
“Many of the cats appeared underweight and had obvious eye issues,” said Daniels. “They are currently receiving veterinary care for their health issues, including upper respiratory infections, eye and dental problems, along with some congenital conditions.”
Two of the cats surrendered were pregnant and have given birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care.
The BC SPCA said the cats and kittens are not currently available for adoption, but they will be once they’re healthy enough.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week
The number of refugees worldwide reached a record high earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency’s statistics.
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fitness instructor charged with sexual assault against a minor
A 58-year-old fitness instructor in Courtenay, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault against a minor and ordered not to have any contact with people under the age of 19 without written permission.
-
Langford takes steps to make homeownership more attainable
A partnership between the developers of the new Trailside at the Lake development in Langford and the City of Langford hope to make homeownership more attainable through the city’s new attainable housing program.
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
Calgary
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs linked to overdose deaths
Two Calgary men are facing drug trafficking charges that stem from overdose deaths that occurred earlier this year.
-
Lethbridge family honours late baby girl with charitable donation
A Lethbridge family is hoping to inspire charitable giving as a way of honouring a young family member they lost too soon.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
'So much joy': Wheelchair-friendly swings open in 2 local parks
A pair of swings in the Edmonton area are changing how some kids see the playground.
Toronto
-
Trudeau should apologize to families of Paul Bernardo’s victims for $19K in legal costs, senator says
A Canadian senator is urging the federal government to apologize after asking the families of Paul Bernado’s victims to pay thousands of dollars in legal costs.
-
Air Canada pilot flying out of Toronto Pearson becomes 'incapacitated' mid-flight: TSB
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto earlier this month became “incapacitated” mid-flight, Canada’s transportation watchdog confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Montreal
-
Montreal police chief rejects street check moratorium despite racial profiling data
Montreal's police chief is refusing to impose a moratorium on street checks despite a second independent report concluding that racialized people are disproportionately targeted by the practice.
-
Woman in her 20s fatally hit by truck in Saint-Michel
A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday afternoon.
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of teen girl
Sask. RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in North Battleford.
-
Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
Regina
-
Regina Police Service headquarters unveiled following lengthy renovations
After years of construction and renovation, the Regina Police Service's (RPS) additions to its headquarters are now mostly complete.
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The submersible called the Titan could have had vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
London
-
Eleven London firefighters awarded Ontario Medals of Bravery
Almost a dozen London, Ont. firefighters were recognized for their life-saving efforts during two devastating incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2020.
-
Security hired for Oakridge Pride event amid rise in hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ community
With an increase in hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this month, organizers of the Oakridge Pride event in London, Ont. are hiring security.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds evacuated in Far North First Nation as forest fires rage
A fire near Fort Albany First Nation in the Far North forced the evacuation of hundreds of people Wednesday.
-
Homeowners demand action on radioactive waste buried beneath Elliot Lake, Ont.
While many people are proud to call Elliot Lake home, the community also has a uranium mining history that is causing concern among many.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Kitchener
-
'Psychological safety for our staff': Kitchener business not accepting tips as feelings towards the practice are changing
Odd Duck Wine and Provisions in downtown Kitchener is not accepting tips from customers, instead management is paying the staff of ten above the regional living wage rate set at $19.95 an hour by the Ontario Living Wage Network.
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Guelph’s Days Inn turned temporary U of G student residence
The University of Guelph has been given the green light to use the Days Inn on Gordon Street to temporarily house students for the next three years.