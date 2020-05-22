VANCOUVER -- Twenty-nine anti-Asian hate crimes have been investigated so far this year in Vancouver, compared to four during the same time period in 2019, local police said Friday.

In recent weeks, Vancouver police say they've noticed an increase in hate crimes during the pandemic.

"I'm saddened, disturbed and disappointed to report that despite police efforts, despite engagement with community and public concern and outrage, this trend continues in the city," Howard Chow, deputy chief constable, said Friday.

People of East Asian descent appear to be targeted specifically, Chow said.

To try to reduce these incidents, Vancouver police have implemented several measures, Chow said, including increasing contact with the Chinese community, and by increasing police presence and security cameras in Chinatown.

Moving forward, Chow said they're trying to reduce any barriers that may deter people from reporting these hate crimes.

"Hate is insidious. Right now it's anti-Asian but it spreads like a virus and impacts us all," Chow said, encouraging people who witness hate incidents to report them.

Suspects have been identified in six of the 29 investigations and are expected to be submitted to Crown counsel in the near future.

Laurence Rankin, deputy chief constable of investigations, said these investigations are a top priority but cautioned they can take time.

"As a society we can sometimes have unrealistic expectations of how investigations unfold based on how they're portrayed on television," Rankin said.

"For example even if we have a suspect identified by the public, in a photo, police still need to build a case beyond surveillance video or stills. The video and photographs alone are not enough."

B.C. premier's took time to address the matter during his weekly update Wednesday.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see this increase in people taking out their concerns, their frustrations on people of colour, people of a different religious perspective, people of a different sexual orientation," Premier John Horgan said.

"Hate has no place in British Columbia … I just can't stress enough how it's just no longer acceptable, and I'm grateful to see citizens standing up to racism when they see it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.