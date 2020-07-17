VANCOUVER -- B.C. has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours—the highest number of new cases reported since early May.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the province's death toll from the virus at 189.

There are currently 207 active cases of the virus in B.C. Eighteen patients are in hospital, and of those, two are in critical care or ICU.

To date, B.C. has recorded 3,198 cases of the virus.

B.C. is also dealing with an outbreak at the newborn intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday