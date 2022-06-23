273 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 this week as decline slows

273 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 this week as decline slows

A hospital bed is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A hospital bed is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener