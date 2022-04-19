26 co-workers celebrate Lotto Max win with pizza party for entire Metro Vancouver office

More than two dozen co-workers are thousands of dollars richer thanks to a Lotto Max draw on April Fool's Day.

The group of 26 people pooled their money for a ticket purchased in Richmond, B.C., and ended up winning a Maxmillions prize.

That prize was $250,000, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said in a statement Tuesday.

Among the group was Alexander Abuzo, who bought the ticket on behalf of his colleagues and was the first to know the news.

"I jumped when I saw the amount," he told BCLC, adding that he wasn't the only one jumping up and down when the 25 others found out.

BCLC said the winners have different plans for their prizes, but decided to celebrate the win with a pizza lunch for their entire office.

Abuzo and his co-workers got lucky, but the odds of matching all seven Maxmillions numbers and winning the top prize in that category are one in 33,294,800 per $5 ticket.

BCLC does not list the odds of winning a $250,000 prize but, in addition to Abuzo's ticket, three others sold in Canada were worth $250,000.

The odds of winning the main draw are also about one in 33,294,800.

One winner claimed the $70-million jackpot in the April 1 draw. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50, with a bonus number of 41, and Extra winning numbers 22, 27, 71 and 78.

The next draw is Tuesday evening, with an estimated jackpot of $60 million.