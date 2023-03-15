24-year-old woman's death in Abbotsford being investigated as suspicious: police

A screen shot from Google Maps shows an apartment building in the 2200 block of McKenzie Road in Abbotsford--the same area police say a woman's sudden death in a residential building March 14 is believed to be suspicious. A screen shot from Google Maps shows an apartment building in the 2200 block of McKenzie Road in Abbotsford--the same area police say a woman's sudden death in a residential building March 14 is believed to be suspicious.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener