24-year-old woman's death in Abbotsford being investigated as suspicious: police

The death of a 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford Tuesday night is believed to be suspicious, and police say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Abbotsford police wrote in a statement Wednesday that officers responded to a sudden death at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of McKenzie Road at 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police conducted an investigation of the scene, which was also attended by the BC Coroners Service.

Following the initial assessment, police say investigators believe the 24-year-old’s death is suspicious.

“However, early indications suggest this incident is isolated to this residence,” the release reads.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim’s identify, other than her age.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, or dash cam or security video from the area Tuesday, to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

The Abbotsford Police Department file number is 2023-11356.