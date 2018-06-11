

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are looking for anyone who might have witnessed or has video evidence of a collision last week that left a motorcyclist in his 20s dead.

According to a statement issued Monday, the crash occurred in the intersection of 88 Avenue and 126 Street at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, June 4.

Police said an SUV travelling east on 88 Avenue was making a left turn on to 126 Street when it collided with a motorcycle.

The 24-year-old rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Anyone who might have information that could help lead investigators to the cause of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.