24-year-old motorcyclist dead after Surrey crash
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:11PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey are looking for anyone who might have witnessed or has video evidence of a collision last week that left a motorcyclist in his 20s dead.
According to a statement issued Monday, the crash occurred in the intersection of 88 Avenue and 126 Street at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, June 4.
Police said an SUV travelling east on 88 Avenue was making a left turn on to 126 Street when it collided with a motorcycle.
The 24-year-old rider was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and co-operated with police.
Anyone who might have information that could help lead investigators to the cause of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.