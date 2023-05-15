24-year-old man charged in 'unprovoked' stabbing attack at B.C. hospital: Surrey RCMP

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent assault at Surrey Memorial Hospital over the weekend, Mounties say.

Alex Joseph Flett allegedly stabbed two people from the same family—a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old—while the pair was visiting a patient at the hospital on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

In a statement issued Monday, Surrey RCMP say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and hospital security managed to detain the suspect before police arrived on scene and made an arrest.

“Initial indications are that it was an unprovoked assault,” the release reads.

Sources told CTV News that the altercation was an unprovoked stabbing of a father and his teenaged son, and that hospital staff were also threatened.

Mounties say Flett was charged Sunday with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, and he’ll remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn of Surrey RCMP said in the statement. “We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”

Online court documents show that Flett is due in court on Tuesday at 2 p.m., and it won’t be his first time before a judge.

In January 2020, Flett was found guilty on four charges—including one for assault and another for uttering threats.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja.