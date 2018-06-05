

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 20s has died following a workplace incident in North Vancouver.

Mounties said the 24-year-old Vancouver man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was knocked down and crushed by a dump truck Tuesday morning.

They did not provide further details on what happened.

The incident is currently under investigation by police, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service.