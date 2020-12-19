VANCOUVER -- Two dozen flights have been added to B.C.’s list of airline flights on which COVID-19 exposures occurred.

On Thursday and Saturday, the BC Centre for Disease Control added a slew of flights to its latest list of flights that had a passenger with a now-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The latest flights, which took place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 16 are a mix of domestic and international.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Dec. 4: Air Canada 25, Vancouver to Shanghai (rows 20 through 26)

Dec. 5: WestJet 122, Vancouver to Calgary (rows 2 through 8)

Dec. 6: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (rows 22 through 28)

Dec. 6: Air Canada 212, Vancouver to Calgary (rows 19 through 25)

Dec. 6: Pacific Coastal Airlines 108, Victoria to Vancouver (rows 2 through 10)

Dec. 6: Pacific Coastal Airlines 457, Vancouver to Trail (rows 2 through 10)

Dec. 9: Air Canada/Jazz 8243, Terrace to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 10: United Airlines 4769, San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 12 through 18)

Dec. 11: WestJet 3241, Calgary to Kamloops (rows 18 through 14)

Dec. 11: Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver (rows 40 through 46)

Dec. 11: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna (rows 15 through 19)

Dec. 12: Air Canada 201, Calgary to Vancouver (rows 17 through 23)

Dec. 12: Air Canada 8253, Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows 2 through 8)

Dec. 12: Flair 8418, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 23 through 29)

Dec. 12: Air Canada/Lufthansa 9101/492, Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 38 through 42)

Dec. 12: WestJet 126, Vancouver to Calgary (rows not reported)

Dec. 13: Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 50 through 55)

Dec. 13: WestJet 711, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 7 through 13)

Dec. 13: Air Canada/Jazz 8261, Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows eight through 14)

Dec. 14: Air Canada/United Airlines 555/8417, Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 12 through 14)

Dec. 14: Air Canada/United Airlines 8075/8435, Vancouver to Victoria (rows 17 through 20)

Dec. 16: Air Canada 242, Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 24 through 30)

Dec. 16: Air Canada/Jazz 8208, Prince George to Vancouver (rows 14 through 20)

Dec. 16: Alaska Airlines 2154, Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing in B.C. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but the BCCDC asks anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact people who were on flights with COVID-19 cases on board. Instead, notifications are posted regularly on the BCCDC website.