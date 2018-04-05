

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old pedestrian in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

The victim was using a crosswalk at East 12th Avenue and Clark Drive at around 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a Honda Civic.

Police said she was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be minor injuries, but her condition deteriorated and she died early Thursday morning.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman from Vancouver, stayed at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators.

Police said impairment and speed to not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident marks Vancouver's second pedestrian fatality of the year.