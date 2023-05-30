23-year-old man who recently fled Ukraine invasion missing in Vancouver

Vancouver’s Ukrainian community is asking for help finding a missing man who recently arrived from the war-torn country.

Oleksandr Makhniuk’s friends and family haven’t heard from the 23-year-old since Friday, and are worried he may be in a depressive, disoriented state.

According to his sister, Makhniuk first arrived in Vancouver on April 8, but hasn’t been able to secure a job or permanent housing, and she believes he may be avoiding people out of shame.

His phone is out of service and his family—who usually hears from him multiple times a day—is very concerned over the lack of communication.

“(Oleksandr) may be in a depressive, depressed state. None of our family has a visa to Canada, unfortunately, and we can’t get there anytime soon. Very grateful to all those who care,” Olga Makhniuk wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her brother on Tuesday.

He’s described as being a “big guy” who stands 6’5” inches tall, with blonde hair and a beard.

According to the Facebook group, Makhniuk may be walking with a limp.

She says a few people have messaged her saying they have spotted her brother, but when she’s called police, they haven’t been able to locate him.

The file number for his missing persons report is VA2388621.

Another Ukrainian refugee living in Vancouver, Natalia Mejia, is behind the local search and online group, which has amassed 78 followers in a single day.

Mejia says she’s been co-ordinating with Makhniuk’s sister, who resettled in Seattle and can’t leave the U.S. due to terms of the refugee program.

Speaking to CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday, Mejia says she’s been searching downtown in hopes of bringing Makhniuk’s family some peace.

“He was a witness of bombs, missile attacks, shootings—this impacts his overall condition,” Mejia said.

Anyone who spots Makhniuk is asked to call police, stay with the 23-year-old and offer him food and water they may have on hand.

Makhniuk speaks English, his sister confirmed.