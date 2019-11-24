VANCOUVER --

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a retired police officer near Nanaimo nearly one year ago.

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten has been charged with driving with undue care and attention. He will appear in court on Dec. 17 in Nanaimo.

Retired Sgt. Shinder Kirk, a long-time spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department, was killed in the head-on collision between two pickup trucks on Cedar Road on Dec. 22, 2018. Kirk was 59 at the time of the crash. Two people who were passengers in Kirk's truck were also seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Wetten and his passenger had minor injuries, according to a police press release from the time of the crash.

Court documents show that Wetten has also been charged with three other driving offences allegedly committed in Ladysmith, B.C. on Dec. 10, 2018, two weeks before the fatal crash. Wetten has been charged with excessive speeding, driving without current number plates, and failing to display a new driver decal. He is scheduled to appear in court in Duncan, B.C. on Dec. 18 on those charges.