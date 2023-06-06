22-year-old escapes house arrest in Surrey, putting public safety at risk: RCMP

A 22-year-old man has escaped house arrest in Surrey, and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam was under 24/7 house arrest with conditions—including one that requires him to wear an electronic device, which Mounties say he’s removed.

He’s awaiting trial on charges related to an armed robbery at the Journey Chrysler car dealership in Port Coquitlam last November, which involved shots fired at responding RCMP members.

“The charges include multiple counts of robbery using an unauthorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and flight from police. Based on this previous incident, police believe he poses a risk to public safety,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

In an email to CTV News, Corp. Vanessa Munn said police in Surrey learned Bosiako had escaped house arrest on Friday and have been “actively searching” for him since.

Bosiako is also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, who issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday for “dangerous operation of a conveyance.”

CTV News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information and will update this article if a response is received.

Bosiako is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 186 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.