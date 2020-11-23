VANCOUVER -- Families from 10 more schools in Surrey received notifications of possible COVID-19 exposure on Sunday evening, bringing the three-day total for school exposure notifications in the district to 22.

The elementary schools that sent out exposure notices Sunday night are Royal Heights, Cedar Hills, Rosemary Heights and Senator Reid.

The secondary schools that issued notifications are Frank Hurt, Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott, LA Matheson, Tamanawis and Lord Tweedsmuir.

There were an additional seven school notifications sent on Friday and another five on Saturday in Surrey.

“There (are) more exposures. We feel like it’s going to be any day it’s going to be another outbreak,” Rani Senghera with the Surrey District Parents Advisory Council told CTV News Sunday.

Concern among some parents and teachers is growing after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced last week that schools would not be part of the indoor mandatory mask policy announced for the rest of the province.

“It doesn’t make sense to us as teachers,” Julie MacRae with the Surrey Teachers Association said Sunday. “We want to keep ourselves safe and keep other kids safe.”

While masks are mandated in some areas like hallways, they are not required in classrooms and the rules vary by grade.

“Ideally we would have universal mask-wearing in schools,” MacRae said.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation agrees.

Over the weekend it announced a new poster campaign with the goal of encouraging students to wear masks in the classroom.

#BCed teachers shouldn’t have less protection than other workers. #BCpoli and the PHO should be doing more. But in the absence of their assistance, help each other. Use this poster to increase mask use in schools.



Colour: https://t.co/vGb2FQHtlb



B&W: https://t.co/iTUhAePwc4 pic.twitter.com/kMMYNRHerF — BCTF (@bctf) November 22, 2020

It is encouraging teachers to put the posters up inside their schools.

“There is no reason admin should prevent you from posting this. If they do, follow their direction and then alert your location union,” a tweet from the BCTF says.

The BCTF is also urging parents to help “create a culture of mask wearing” by speaking to their kids about masks in the classroom

Rani Senghera says a survey of nearly 3,000 parents done by the Surrey District Parents Advisory Council found 60 per cent of them believe all students should wear masks all day.

About 20 per cent indicated the current mask policy is sufficient.