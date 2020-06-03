VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the coronavirus in their province over the last 24 hours.

There have now been 2,623 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 166 deaths.

Currently, there are 214 active cases of the virus in the province, including 32 people who are hospitalized, seven of them in intensive care.

