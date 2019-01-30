

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to a stabbing that occurred in Surrey last month.

Anhad Singh Virk faces charges including attempted murder in the targeted Dec. 13 incident.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured when he was stabbed outside a business in the 13400 block of 72 Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Virk last week, but police are still trying to locate the 21-year-old.

They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Virk is described as South Asian, 6' and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.