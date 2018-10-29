

CTV Vancouver

2018 Circle Craft Christmas Market

November 7 - 11, 2018

Vancouver Convention Centre West

www.circlecraft.net

The 2018 Circle Craft Christmas Market takes place from November 7th to November 11th at Vancouver Convention Centre West!

The theme of this year’s market, “Farmhouse Christmas", is a phrase that brings to mind old-school simplicity, rustic charm, the countryside and nature, as well as artisan craftsmanship. Circle Craft Christmas Market, a Vancouver tradition for over four decades, traditionally begins the holiday shopping season in the city.

In 2018, over 300 artisans (more than 70 new) will take part including clothing designers, potters, wood and metal workers, glass blowers, jewellers, toy makers, candle and soap makers, and more!