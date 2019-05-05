

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A tire fire at Penticton Speedway Saturday afternoon didn’t slow down the weekend’s races.

No one was injured in the blaze, which sent black smoke billowing into the air over the facility.

Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes told CTV News roughly 200 tires went up in flames when crews preparing a motorhome for its role in a Sunday demolition event sent a spark into the tire pile.

“It’s very fortunate we were here when it happened and were able to contain it,” Aantjes said. “And then, of course, the fire department came and did a great job.”

The tires in the pile were spares for racers to use, not scraps, Aantjes said. Still, the financial loss associated with 200 burned tires was not significant, he said.

“It was just more of a pain in the butt, to tell the truth,” Aantjes said.

After the fire was put out, Speedway crews spent much of the day cleaning up the area and getting ready for Sunday’s races. Aantjes said the fire had no impact on the facility’s schedule for the weekend.

“If you look out there today, you can’t even tell there was a fire,” he said.

The owner told CTV News the such incidents are extremely rare. He said this is the second fire he’s experienced in 21 years of owning the Speedway, despite prepping “hundreds, maybe even thousands” of motorhomes in the same way as the one that sparked Saturday’s fire.

Aantjes said he was grateful for the numerous community members who wished him and his business well by phone and on social media when they heard of the blaze.

“We really appreciate it,” he said.