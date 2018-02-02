

The Canadian Press





Environmental groups plan to take a closer look today at a diesel spill the occurred after a barge sank in Howe Sound, just north of Gibsons.

The sinking happened Wednesday and the Coast Guard says two ships were sent to the scene to join the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation, Squamish Nation and provincial officials dealing with the situation.

It's estimated about 200 litres of diesel leaked from a tank aboard the barge but the Coast Guard says the incident has now been concluded.

Greenpeace members plan to visit the scene today and Living Oceans Society spokeswoman Karen Wristen says although most of the fuel will evaporate, the spill is near shore and some diesel could contaminate shellfish or refloat at high tides, creating further pollution problems.