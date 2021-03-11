VANCOUVER -- A 20-year-old driver and two others were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after a stunt driving attempt led to a serious collision, West Vancouver police say.

In a news release Thursday, police said they were called to a crash on Cypress Bowl Road near the District of West Vancouver Works Yard at about 3 p.m. the previous day.

When they arrived, officers found two vehicles with extensive damage: a 2018 BMW 440i sedan and a Mercedes GLC300.

Three people that were involved were all in the BMW, police said, and their investigation found the driver had been travelling with his friends along Cypress Bowl Road.

The driver, who only had a learner's licence, allegedly reached speeds twice the limit in a 60 km/h zone and, "had attempted to 'drift' through a hairpin turn," police said in their release.

Police said the driver immediately lost control, skidded across oncoming lanes of traffic, hit a rock face, then collided with the Mercedes, which was parked and unoccupied. Officers estimate the damage is more than $50,000.

Witnesses called for help and the driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The actions taken by this driver not only put themselves at risk, but others on the road," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, in the news release.

"Stunt driving belongs at a sanctioned event, on a closed track, not on our public roads."

The driver was given a $368 violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.