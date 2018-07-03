

A 20-year-old man has died following a Canada Day shooting in Abbotsford, police say.

Officers were first dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Birch Street at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller alerted them to a possible shooting and hung up.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man at the scene. He remains in custody.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-554-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).