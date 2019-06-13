Seasonal temperatures are returning to Metro Vancouver and much of B.C. after a record-breaking Wednesday that shattered temperature records in many areas.

Preliminary results from Environment Canada indicate 20 records were broken Wednesday, with temperatures in many areas eight to 10 degrees warmer than seasonal.

Vancouver recorded a new record of 29.1 C, breaking a record from 1999, while White Rock broke an old record set in 1932 with a high of 29 C. In Hope, a new record of 32.5 C was set, breaking the previous record of 28.4.

The island was also blasted by heat, with Nanaimo setting a new record of 32 C.

CTV News caught up with several people enjoying the water of Sproat Lake, near Port Alberni, where Wednesday’s high reached 33.9 C.

"Normally we are used to this in July and August, so hopefully we have some more moisture coming just with all the forest fires," said one swimmer.

Here is what @ECCCWeatherBC is expecting in the short and long term in BC:



☀️ Predicting a hot summer with higher than usual temperatures



☔️ We are far below normal for precipitation for this time of year



⚡️There are concerns about lightning in the interior @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/673YSmL7AU — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 13, 2019

While Environment Canada is predicting this summer will be hotter than usual, meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says they can’t say for sure whether climate change is to blame.

"We can’t attribute any single season or event to climate change, however, as the climate is changing, these events are consistent with that," Sekhon told CTV News.

"We can see more extremes, more records set, we could se longer stretches of warm periods. These things can be expected as the climate changes, however, we can’t say necessarily this summer or these records are attributed to climate change."

A fire danger rating map shows much of the province as having moderate to high danger rating already.

There are thunderstorms in the forecast in some areas of the BC interior for Thursday which could bring some rain, but the isolated downpours likely are’t enough to decrease the fire risk.

"Some rain from it would be welcomed, however, if we get too much too fast then a lot of it can just run off and not get absorbed," Sekhon said.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms are likely in the Kamloops and Shuswap areas. Along with lightning and downpours the storms may also bring hail and high winds.

In Metro Vancouver, temperatures were back down to seasonal Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures in the 20s through to next week.

Environment Canada is estimating 17 temperature records were broken yesterday. Back to seasonal temps in most places today. Vancouver broke a 20 year record yesterday with a high of 29.1! ☀️���� pic.twitter.com/yvXmWXKoek — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 13, 2019