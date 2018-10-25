

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a stabbing at a Surrey strip mall that put two youths in hospital Thursday morning.

The victims were found at around 11:30 a.m. near 148 Street and 108 Avenue, about two blocks from Guildford Park Secondary School.

Surrey RCMP could not confirm the extent of their injuries, their genders or their ages.

While no arrests have been made, authorities told CTV News there is a person of interest in the stabbings who is also a youth.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police.