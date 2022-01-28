2 years of COVID-19 in B.C.: Province marks milestone amid Omicron wave
Two years have now passed since the first COVID-19 case was publicly announced in B.C., and the second year of the pandemic saw wide distribution of vaccines and multiple new variants of the disease.
Jan. 28, 2020, marked the first time a case of the novel coronavirus was formally announced in B.C. after a man who travelled to the province from Wuhan, China, tested positive.
Since then, more than more than 318,000 people have also confirmed they've had the disease through PCR testing and epidemiological links. That number is an underrepresentation, however, as many cases went untested, particularly since B.C. changed its PCR testing strategy.
For the second year in a row, British Columbians experienced varying degrees of public health orders, including the introduction of the B.C. Vaccine Card program, which limited access to some non-essential businesses and activities. Just this week, that program was extended through June.
VACCINE ROLLOUT EXPANDS
While B.C.'s very first COVID-19 vaccine was given on Dec. 15, 2020, the province's full immunization rollout was announced in late January. Under the initial plan, everyone aged 18 and older was expected to get their first dose by September.
But in the spring, increased vaccine shipments allowed the province to move up that timeline, meaning most eligible adults were able to get their first shot by May. Later that same month, the province extended vaccine registration to everyone aged 12 and older.
Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Jonathan Vogt, 62, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In August, health officials announced a change in the interval between first and second doses, reducing it from 49 days to 28. The shorter span between doses came as some parts of the province saw increasing numbers of community outbreaks, particularly in the Central Okanagan.
In September, the province began rolling out booster doses to seniors and other clinically extremely vulnerable people.
At first, Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said officials were unsure if everyone in the population would be encouraged to get a booster, particularly those who are young and healthy. But the following month, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said new data suggested a booster could give longer-lasting protection.
Another major milestone in B.C.'s immunization rollout was when Health Canada approved Pfizer's vaccine for children aged five to 11. The vaccine was approved on Nov. 19 and some invitations to book doses in B.C. were sent out later that month.
Dr. Bonnie Henry welcomed kids and their parents to some of the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments, November 29, 2021.
By the end of the year, the rollout of booster doses was accelerated due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. People wanting their third shot were contacted to book their appointment six months after getting their second dose.
As of Jan. 27, nearly 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Nearly 84 per cent have had two doses. About 43 per cent of those aged 12 and older have gotten a booster.
CHANGING RESTRICTIONS
In spite of vaccinations changing the pandemic in many ways, British Columbians still faced shifting restrictions and health orders as officials tried to manage transmission of the disease.
The year began with strict COVID-19 measures still in place, including limits to all personal gatherings that were first announced in November 2020. It wasn't until mid-March that outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people were permitted. At the time, Henry reiterated that indoor gatherings and crowded situations were the riskiest places for transmission.
About a month later, Henry declared the province was in its third wave of the pandemic. Case counts and hospitalizations soared to record-breaking highs and, that same month, cases of the troubling Delta variant were confirmed in the province. By late April, travel restrictions were in place, prohibiting people from moving between large health areas for non-essential reasons.
An RCMP officer checks the passport of a U.S. citizen traveling to Alaska, at a COVID-19 travel checkpoint on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Boston Bar, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It took one more month – until May 25 – for health officials to finally announce the province's restart plan. That initial phase included allowing small, personal indoor gatherings, but many other rules were still in place.
By mid-June, the province lifted more restrictions, including the ban on travel within the province. Just two weeks later, with 80 per cent of eligible adults having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the province moved to Step 3 of its restart plan, which allowed British Columbians the opportunity to "return to usual" on personal gatherings, have no limits to indoor dining, go to casinos for the first time since the start of the pandemic and no longer wear masks in indoor public spaces.
But the province never got to Step 4, the final stage of its restart plan.
At first, officials hoped they'd be able to enter Step 4 in early September. Instead, the more transmissible Delta variant sent counts rising once again in some parts of the province, prompting regional health orders first in the Central Okanagan, followed by all of Interior Health. Restrictions were later introduced in Northern Health too.
On Aug. 23, the B.C. Vaccine Card was announced and, the following day, the mask mandate for indoor public spaces was brought back. The vaccine card was officially implemented in mid-September, requiring proof of COVID-19 immunization to access some non-essential businesses like restaurants and event venues.
B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
By late November, the highly transmissible Omicron variant arrived in B.C. and just before the Christmas holidays, Henry announced a string of new health measures as the province braced for an explosion in cases. Once again, personal gatherings were limited and there were stricter rules for dining at restaurants. All organized New Year's Eve events were cancelled. Just three days later, gyms, bars and night clubs were all closed and event venues had their capacity cut in half.
While most of those health measures were extended in the new year through mid-February, gyms were permitted to reopen on Jan. 18 with new guidelines.
The B.C. Vaccine Card, originally set to expire on Jan. 31, was extended through the end of June.
SHIFT IN DATA, TESTING, RESPONSE
The second year of B.C.'s pandemic response also saw dramatic changes in how data was collected, who was tested and how the province responded to case counts. In early 2021, British Columbians were hoping increased vaccination rates would lead to fewer restrictions. But multiple variants impeded those plans, and in some cases, forced health officials to adjust their strategies.
In March, just before B.C. entered its third wave, officials were criticized for their response to rising case counts, with some health-care workers warning their intensive care units were full of coronavirus patients. For weeks, B.C. delayed implementing further measures, and instead appeared to focus on the rollout of vaccines. In April, the province saw record-high case counts and hospitalizations rates.
Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday, disinfects her visor while in the room of COVID-19 patient Joseph Trudeau, 49, of Surrey, B.C. at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Experts also pushed for health officials to release more information on how they made their pandemic policy. One Metro Vancouver data analyst said some health workers had little sense of what was happening at the start of the third wave because they only had access to the same information as the public.
And to some, even that limited information seemed outdated. Henry and Dix were questioned in late April about why health authorities were solely focusing on droplet transmission of the virus, and not airborne. Details were eventually quietly added to health authority websites to add information about aerosols.
Once Omicron arrived in B.C., the province's testing capacity was quickly strained, leading to significant changes in how data was collected. In mid-December, those seeking COVID-19 tests reported hours-long waits at some centres as case counts surged. Those waits continued for days and eventually, some sites began giving out rapid tests or sending people home from the lineups.
A locked gate and notices are seen posted at a COVID-19 testing centre that has been temporarily closed due to cold weather, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, December 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pressure also grew for the province to accelerate its booster rollout, though that didn't happen until the end of December.
By the end of the year, officials announced a change in its testing strategy, saying those who are vaccinated and not high risk should simply self-isolate, rather than confirming they have COVID-19. While this called into question the accuracy of daily case counts, Henry said those figures had never fully reflected transmission in the province.
Officials also shifted how hospitalizations were counted in the new year. In mid-January, the province moved to "census hospitalization reporting," meaning people who test positive during routine screenings at hospitals would also be counted. As a result, hospitalization figures appeared to skyrocket.
About a week before B.C. marked two years since announcing its first COVID-19 case, another major shift in the province's response was noted. In a COVID-19 briefing last week, it appeared officials moved towards treating COVID-19 more like the flu or a common cold, with Henry saying the response was changing because of the new variant and because of vaccination rates across B.C.
“We cannot eliminate all risk, and I think that's something that we need to understand and accept as this virus has changed and has become part of what we will be living with for years to come,” Henry said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE AT 11 A.M. | Here's what you need to know about the truck convoy moving into Ottawa today
Police are scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ahead of a trucker convoy's arrival in downtown Ottawa. The convoy left Kingston just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'
As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
Where Russia-Canada trade relations stand as Ukraine tensions escalate
In light of the tensions in Ukraine, CTVNews.ca has analyzed the most recent data from the International Trade Centre to provide a snapshot of where Canada's trade relations with Russia stand.
Record-high gas prices expected for Ontario, Quebec
Gas prices are expected to reach record highs in parts of the country this weekend, as supply constraints impact the cost of crude.
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoy
GoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
'In a very dangerous place': Why one expert says the Russia-Ukraine crisis won't be a traditional war
As tensions continue in the Russia-Ukraine standoff, and while global governments and intelligence services attempt to figure out what comes next, one expert says the current crisis won’t be a traditional war.
More than 300 charges laid in investigation into auto theft ring, $11.1M worth of cars recovered
Two dozen people are facing more than 300 charges combined in connection with an investigation into what police are calling a “prolific auto theft ring” in the Greater Toronto Area.
Scientists slam Joe Rogan's podcast episode with Jordan Peterson as 'absurd' and 'dangerous'
As podcaster Joe Rogan faces condemnation from medical scientists for spreading misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19, an interview with Canadian Jordan Peterson this week has become the subject of mockery -- this time among climate scientists.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | New York, Ukraine: City close to Russian border watches prospect of invasion closely
Residents of a Ukrainian city near the Russian border who have sought to distance themselves from the historical influence of their neighbour are now feeling the unease of a potential invasion.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Deer rescued from frozen Nanaimo, B.C. lake
A deer that had fallen through the ice-covered Westwood Lake in Nanaimo, B.C. was rescued by firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Island Health confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, more than 100 hospitalized
B.C. health officials say 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed across the province Thursday, including one in Island Health. The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,588, including 168 deaths in Island Health.
-
'People want to save money': Popularity of consignment and thrift stores growing as cost of living climbs
If you find your dollar isn't going as far as it once did, you are not alone. That means more people are turning to consignment and thrift stores to save a buck.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
MPs warned about security risks related to convoy, O'Toole plans to meet truckers
As a convoy of truckers made its way through Ontario on Thursday, hundreds of supporters gathered along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
-
Back in black? Alberta set to table budget reflecting 'improving fiscal situation'
As Alberta prepares for the tabling of its next provincial budget, Finance Minister Travis Toews says there are signs of greater optimism.
Edmonton
-
Back in black? Alberta set to table budget reflecting 'improving fiscal situation'
As Alberta prepares for the tabling of its next provincial budget, Finance Minister Travis Toews says there are signs of greater optimism.
-
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT | Evander Kane signs 1-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers
Forward Evander Kane has signed on with the Edmonton Oilers, the team confirmed Thursday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the warmth. It won't last
We have a major temperature turnaround coming next week.
Toronto
-
More than 300 charges laid in investigation into auto theft ring, $11.1M worth of cars recovered
Two dozen people are facing more than 300 charges combined in connection with an investigation into what police are calling a “prolific auto theft ring” in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario workers can use COVID-19 rapid test or medical note to make WSIB claims
Ontarians who suspect they caught COVID-19 at work can make claims with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board even without a positive result from a PCR test now that the gold-standard assessment tool is no longer available to most residents.
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
Montreal
-
'Freedom Convoy' gather at Quebec border crossings ahead of protest on Parliament Hill
Quebec truckers who disagree with mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 are gathering at several Canada-U.S. border crossings as they get ready to join the so-called 'Freedom Convoy.'
-
Record-high gas prices expected for Ontario, Quebec
Gas prices are expected to reach record highs in parts of the country this weekend, as supply constraints impact the cost of crude.
-
Quebec public health officials expect 'modest' drop in hospitalizations, measures to be relaxed weekly
The number of patients in Quebec hospitals is expected to dip over the next few weeks based on projections, but public health officials warn sanitary measures need to be lifted cautiously and gradually.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to give update on public health orders and health system
Officials with the Manitoba government are set to provide an update on Friday morning regarding public health orders and the province’s health system.
-
Cold weather creating challenges as Winnipeg crews fight apartment building fire
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are expected to remain on the scene of an apartment building fire for most of Friday, as the cold weather creates challenging conditions for them.
-
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
Saskatoon
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with two Saskatoon parents.
-
Sask. top doc predicts life in the 'Omicron era'
Saskatchewan Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab compared living with the Omicron COVID-19 variant to the annual flu season.
-
Mustang custom built in Sask. heads to legendary auction to raise money for STARS
A 1968 Ford Mustang custom-built Ford Mustang will go on the block Friday afternoon at the renowned Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in the hopes of raising money for STARS.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
Nurses, faculty concerned about closure of Regina nursing program campus
Concern is being expressed over the discontinuation of the University of Saskatchewan's Regina nurse training program.
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with two Saskatoon parents.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to ease COVID-19 restrictions at midnight; students will return to class Monday
New Brunswick will return to Level 2 of its winter plan to manage COVID-19 two days earlier than expected.
-
Hundreds of Maritimers gather along highways Thursday in support of the 'freedom convoy'
Hundreds of Maritimers lined highways, packed parking lots and showed their support on Thursday for the rally of truckers headed to Ottawa, protesting Canada-wide COVID-19 mandates.
-
Nova Scotia man charged with human trafficking, sexual assault
A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man has been charged with offences related to human trafficking.
London
-
C. C. Carrothers Public School in London, Ont. shifts to remote learning because of staffing issues
Another school in London, Ont. has been shut down to in-person classes because of staffing issues related to COVID-19.
-
Western University set to return to in-person with several measures in place
It’s back to class for Western University students on Monday, as the school prepares for the resumption of in-person learning.
-
Anonymous survey emboldens some city councillors to complain about pay - and each other
Shielded by anonymity, a survey of London city councillors offers an unvarnished look at how they view their salary, workload, and colleagues.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family fighting to say final goodbyes to loved one at care home
A northern Ontario family is fighting with a nursing home to spend time with a loved one who doesn't have much time left.
-
Truck convoy arrives in Sault Ste. Marie
After weather-related road closures slowed its trek along Highway 17, half of the "Trans-Canada Freedom Convoy" made its way into Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday night.
-
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
LIVE AT 11 A.M. | Here's what you need to know about the truck convoy moving into Ottawa today
Police are scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ahead of a trucker convoy's arrival in downtown Ottawa. The convoy left Kingston just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario workers can use COVID-19 rapid test or medical note to make WSIB claims
Ontarians who suspect they caught COVID-19 at work can make claims with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board even without a positive result from a PCR test now that the gold-standard assessment tool is no longer available to most residents.
-
Brant County OPP looking for missing woman
Brant Count OPP are asking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Kyla Laswick.
-
LIVE AT 11 A.M.
LIVE AT 11 A.M. | Here's what you need to know about the truck convoy moving into Ottawa today
Police are scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ahead of a trucker convoy's arrival in downtown Ottawa. The convoy left Kingston just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.