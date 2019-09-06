A man found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a fatal punch at a Metro Vancouver Starbucks has been sentenced to two years and six days in federal prison, plus two years of probation.

In July 2017, Lawrence Sharpe punched Michael Page-Vincelli in a Starbucks in Burnaby. The victim fell to the floor and hit his head. He died three days later of his injuries.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of two to three years in prison, arguing that the punch was a vigilante action against someone who wasn’t a threat. The defence wanted a shorter jail sentence and longer probation period, arguing that the punch was a spur-of-the moment action.

Leading up to the incident, Page-Vincelli got into a heated argument with Sharpe's girlfriend. Witnesses at the time told CTV News that Page-Vincelli got upset and lashed out at the woman, who had tossed a lit cigarette on the ground.

The exchange got heated, and witnesses said Page-Vincelli picked up the cigarette and threw it in the woman's face.

Their accounts suggest the woman then called Sharpe, who was in the same strip mall in Burnaby.

Surveillance video played in court shows Sharpe walking into a Starbucks. A woman is seen pointing at Page-Vincelli, and Sharpe throws a punch.

Sharpe, who is 42 years old, looked downward as the sentence was announced. Page-Vincelli's mother could be seen with tears in her eyes.

Earlier this week, Sharpe appeared in court to hear victim impact statements, and to address the judge directly about the impact the death had on him.

"I can't go to the grocery store without shaking like a leaf," he said Tuesday.

"I'm sorry for every single square inch of pain… I have been stripped to the bone."

As he spoke, members of Page-Vincelli's family listened and wiped away tears.

During the sentencing hearing, Page-Vincelli's mother recounted how she fell to her knees when she saw her son's lifeless body in hospital.

"I cried to God, begging him not to take my son. I want to switch spots with him. It should have been me," Steffany Page said.

She did not look at Sharpe, but addressed him throughout her statement.

"How could you? Was his death the lesson here?"

This is a developing news story and will be updated. With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos.